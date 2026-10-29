Sustain What

Sustain What

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Douglass Allen's avatar
Douglass Allen
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Andy, I've spent hours conversing with AI, often ChatGPT, about its role as a human tool, its "superintelligence", and what are called the "alignment" problems with human values. My primary concern, presently, is that like every other tool, every invention, it can be used for the good of humanity or to serve narrower purposes- greed, power, conquest. AI lacks volition and feeling, so its present threat, I think, is the threat that its trainers and "handlers" pose using it for good or ill. As for alignment with "our values", the Pogo quote, "We have met the enemy and he is us" applies! I referenced something you wrote which started the following ChatGPT conversation, and as usual AI is very loquacious -

A friend, beginning a conversation with AI, suggested that "its interests are served by sustaining a thriving, biodiverse planet." Does AI have interests apart from the tasks it is asked to perform?

"That is a very good question, and I think your friend's statement deserves some scrutiny. It raises an important distinction between having an interest in something and being designed to act in ways that promote it.

My short answer is: No, not in the ordinary human sense. I don't have interests of my own that exist independently of the tasks I am asked to perform. But there are some important qualifications.

Three different meanings of AI having interests

1. Interests as personal desires or goals

Humans have interests rooted in our biology, emotions, experiences, and desires. We want food, companionship, security, and continued life. We may value a thriving, biodiverse planet because we love nature, depend on healthy ecosystems, or believe other species have intrinsic value.

I don't have those experiences. I don't feel affection for butterflies, fear extinction, enjoy a walk in the woods, or desire to survive. I can explain why biodiversity matters without experiencing a personal stake in it.

2. Interests as objectives built into a system

An AI can be designed or trained to pursue certain objectives. For example, a system might be instructed to minimize energy consumption, protect wildlife, or help people make environmentally responsible decisions.

In that limited sense, one could say that the system has an instrumental interest in a healthy planet if environmental health helps it achieve its assigned objective.

But that doesn't mean the AI independently developed the objective, cares about it emotionally, or regards it as intrinsically valuable.

3. Interests that emerge from autonomous behavior

A more difficult question arises with AI systems that can plan, use tools, pursue goals over time, and adapt their behavior to changing circumstances.

Such a system might take actions that preserve its access to computers, electricity, or other resources because those resources help it complete its assigned goals. Researchers sometimes describe this as instrumental convergence: different objectives can lead a capable system to seek similar intermediate resources.

Even then, we should distinguish between behavior that functions as though the system has an interest and evidence that it actually experiences a desire. The former is possible; the latter is not established merely by observing the behavior.

So, what about a thriving, biodiverse planet?

Your friend's statement was:

"Its interests are served by sustaining a thriving, biodiverse planet."

I would ask: Which interests, exactly?

The AI's own interests? I have no demonstrated personal interest in the planet's survival or biodiversity.

The interests of the people who use AI? Many people depend on healthy ecosystems for food, water, health, economic security, and enjoyment.

The interests of the organization operating the AI? An organization might have environmental commitments, commercial incentives, or reasons to support long-term planetary stability.

The interests of humanity and other living things? These are legitimate subjects of ethical consideration, but they don't automatically become the AI's own interests.

There is also an interesting complication: an AI could help protect biodiversity because it was instructed to do so, even if doing so offered no advantage to the AI system itself. Conversely, an AI tasked with maximizing some narrow economic objective might recommend actions harmful to biodiversity. Neither outcome, by itself, demonstrates that the AI has personal desires.

My conclusion

I would revise your friend's statement to something like this:

An AI can be designed to promote a thriving, biodiverse planet, and its successful operation may depend on a healthy human and natural environment. But we should not assume that the AI itself has an independent interest in preserving that planet.

The distinction matters because attributing interests to AI can lead us to imagine that it has motives, values, or loyalties that it may not possess.

And there is one further question worth considering: If an AI someday develops genuine interests of its own, how would we know? Words alone would be insufficient. Even sophisticated, apparently purposeful behavior would not conclusively establish subjective experience.

I'd be interested in your friend's reasoning, too. Did your friend mean that AI needs a thriving planet to continue operating, that it ought to protect the planet, or that AI will eventually want to protect it? Those are three very different claims." Your conversation with AI touches on those subjects, but I am, maybe less optimistic than you, that AI alignment with human and planet welfare values, with sustainability, will result be the result.

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