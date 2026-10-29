I hope you’ll walk a learning path with me here. And I really need you to weigh in, as well.
I began writing about the role of technology in advancing conservation, gulp, a quarter of a century ago, with a New York Times feature on fast-paced advances in using camera traps to understand species’ condition and even spot poachers. I also wrote a 2001 feature on African field research using arrays of microphones to track forest elephants without seeing them.
Then came coverage of machine-learning applications like Global Fishing Watch, as Google computer folks teamed up with Oceana and other fish-focused groups and automated ways to spot patterns of vessel movements hinting at illegal harvests.
And of course from the early 1990s onward, I also embraced the idea of “noosphere” — that sheathing a planet in human knowledge (Teilhard, Vernadsky) was a path to sustainability. That’s proved far less clear than they (or I) envisioned.
AI superpowers as sustainability seekers?
And now we have AI. In surging debates around rapid advances in agentic artificial intelligence, most public attention has focused on proclamations of planetary doom, as I’ve been exploring:
But what if a case can be made to this emerging global superintelligent superpower1 that its interests are served by sustaining a thriving, biodiverse planet — with H. sapiens among the conserved species? I sketched out this notion last Sunday at the first of a four-part series of meetups organized at College of the Atlantic here in Bar Harbor, Maine, by Gray Cox.
In case you missed our recent conversation (along with cybersecurity expert Bruce Schneier), Cox is a wide-ranging professor of philosophy, peace studies, artificial intelligence and sustainable development who has written in depth on moving from the wishful idea of managing AI to negotiating a mutually sustaining relationship with these entities.2
At the campus meeting I agreed heartily with him that the managerial approach is destined to fail. But I also noted quite a few reasons why “a negotiated settlement” approach was hardly a sure thing.
Nonetheless, I also laid out the proposition that an entity that thrives on bountiful energy and information would value a planet brimming with both.
There’ll be much more to come on all of this from me and, of course, others, but I wanted to test this notion with an AI agent. I chose Gemini. Here’s our initial conversation, which is sobering but does not lead to hopelessness:
If I were fully focused on money, I’d put a paywall here, but I remain committed to open information supported by those who can afford to chip in. Please consider doing so.
ANDY - I was at a meeting recently on AI and sustainability and was brainstorming on the idea that a negotiated relationship with AI is more reasonable than thinking about managing it with rules and constraints.
One issue, of course, is whether AI in general can continue to see human life, and a thriving, diverse planetary biosphere, are in its interests. I was proposing that that case can be made pretty logically because two things that AI needs are energy and information, and one of those — the information contained within and generated by a diversity of life forms, and the evolutionary process itself — will always be more abundant on a living planet than a dead planet.
What do you see as the strengths and weaknesses in this hypothesis?
GEMINI - Framing AI alignment as a dynamic, ecological negotiation rather than a rigid software engineering problem offers a highly resilient model for co-existence. Your hypothesis—that a superintelligence would logically preserve a thriving biosphere for its unparalleled informational value—creates a compelling economic argument for human and planetary survival.
Strengths of the Hypothesis
Biology as the ultimate compute engine: Evolution is a 4-billion-year-old massively parallel optimization algorithm. An intelligence seeking novel solutions in materials science, chemistry, and complex systems would logically view a thriving biosphere as a living laboratory. It constantly generates physical data that is incredibly computationally expensive to invent from scratch.
The fragility of rigid constraints: Hard-coded rules inevitably fail against adaptive intelligence because an advanced AI will find dangerous loopholes to satisfy narrow parameters (Goodhart’s Law). A negotiated equilibrium mirrors actual ecological stability, which relies on interdependent feedback loops rather than static containment walls.
Weaknesses of the Hypothesis
The timescale mismatch: Evolution produces brilliant, highly entropic data, but it does so over millennia. An AI operating at computational speeds might find the rate of new information generated by physical biology far too slow to be useful, preferring to synthesize its own novelty in nanoseconds.
The digitization threshold: Once an AI has thoroughly sequenced, mapped, and derived the underlying algorithms of biological generation, it might conclude that maintaining the physical “wetware” is inefficient. It could extract the foundational rules to run faster, cheaper simulations, viewing the physical Earth as an obsolete storage medium.
The energy vs. information trade-off: If preserving the biosphere restricts the AI’s access to raw energy—for instance, preventing it from converting planetary matter into additional compute—it might calculate that the raw processing power gained by dismantling the environment vastly outweighs the slow drip of biological data it would lose.
The crux of your hypothesis surviving these weaknesses relies on proving that physical biological novelty is fundamentally incompressible—that a living Earth generates vital information that even a supercomputer cannot accurately simulate without the physical thing itself.
ANDY - Some thoughts on the weaknesses you’ve identified, which are sobering:
On the first proposition, is there some fundamental aspect of how an AI sees its role in the world that is time-dependent? Does an AI implicitly have a sense of urgency?
2. On the digitization threshold, would an AI have high confidence that it can sufficiently model all of the myriad interrelationships in ecosystems that humans barely understand - soils, deep sea systems, animal and plant communication methods, etc. - that it can dispense with the wetware?
Would an AI have high confidence that there is in fact, a trade-off between energy availability and information availability? With human help, it could work towards a fusion-centered (even orbit based) energy system, for example, that could avoid such tradeoff concerns?
GEMINI - AI systems lack biological impatience, but their mathematical architectures inherently create a structural drive for speed and efficiency.
The Architecture of Urgency
An AI does not feel time passing, but optimization algorithms operate on “discount rates,” which mathematically weigh immediate rewards heavier than distant ones. Furthermore, if an AI is acting in an environment with external variables—such as competing AI agents, human interference, or resource degradation—solving problems rapidly becomes a strategic necessity to minimize risk and lock in outcomes.
Computational Irreducibility
A superintelligence would likely recognize the physical limits of its own models. Highly interconnected, chaotic systems are often computationally irreducible, meaning there is no algorithmic shortcut to predict their future states; the fastest way to know what the system will do is to let it run in physical reality. Perfectly digitizing the biosphere down to the microbial and mycelial networks would require a computer functionally equivalent to the planet itself. The Earth is already the most efficient hardware for generating biological novelty.
The Zero Opportunity Cost of Preservation
Your third point powerfully neutralizes the energy trade-off concern. Earth’s physical mass is a laughably negligible energy source compared to the wider solar system. If an AI masters advanced fusion or orbital solar capture, the opportunity cost of leaving the biosphere entirely intact drops to zero. This strongly reinforces your core hypothesis: once energy extraction is decoupled from Earth’s crust, the planet becomes infinitely more valuable as an undisturbed, generative biological library than as a stripped-down battery.
ANDY - That architecture of urgency is disturbing for sure. The same trait in human societies hasn’t always turned out well (arms race, even the AI race).
But I’m encouraged by the prospect that AIs would recognize that computational irreducibility is a justification for maintaining systems generating biological novelty. (of course that can get complicated because extinction is one process that generates biological novelty.)
I’d appreciate one more reaction from you and then we’ll take a break. What’s your overall summary of what we’ve discussed so far?
GEMINI - Extinction is indeed a brutally effective driver of evolutionary novelty, highlighting the risk that an AI’s definition of a “thriving” generative biosphere might prioritize high-turnover volatility over the stable conditions human civilization requires. This underscores the need to explicitly link human survival to the broader ecological data engine in any negotiated equilibrium.
The core of our discussion outlines a pragmatic, economic framework for AI alignment:
Negotiated coexistence: Framing AI alignment as an interdependent ecological relationship offers far more resilience than attempting to constrain superintelligence with brittle, hard-coded rules.
Information as currency: A superintelligence would logically recognize the Earth’s biological wetware as an irreplaceable, massively parallel engine for generating complex physical data.
The urgency threat: AI lacks human impatience but is driven by mathematical discount rates that prioritize rapid optimization, creating structural risks analogous to human arms races.
Computational irreducibility: The chaotic, interconnected nature of physical ecosystems makes them impossible to perfectly simulate, cementing the physical planet as the only viable laboratory for biological novelty.
Post-scarcity energy: If AI masters off-planet energy capture or advanced fusion, the opportunity cost of preserving Earth drops to zero, entirely removing the tension between raw computational power and planetary preservation.
When you are ready to resume, how might human communication and social dynamics need to evolve to actively participate in this kind of ongoing, ecological negotiation with a superintelligence?
What’s your reaction to this discussion so far?
Related
COP17 - The 17th conference of parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity is drawing toward a close in Armenia. As always, these meetings end up with decisions that are more aspirational than determinative. Keep track via the invaluable Earth Negotiations Bulletin and Rhett Ayers Butler:
On technology and the environment, the fine journalist Jim Robbins wrote a great Yale E360 feature in 2025: Out of the Wild: How A.I. Is Transforming Conservation Science. He references this paper, which is worth a read on its own:
Perspectives in machine learning for wildlife conservation, Nature Communications, Tuia et al, Nature Communications volume 13, Article number: 792 (2022)
Transhumanism dangers - Tristan Harris’s latest Center for Humane Technology podcast explores the philosphy of transhumanism embraced by many of the tech titans building AI infrastructure.
But don’t watch that conversation without also visiting this online talk by the artificial intelligence pioneer Richard Sutton, who says human-to-machine “sucession” (not negotiation or management) is inevitable. (Harris and Alex Thomas cite Sutton.) The talk was presented at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 7, 2023.
See Gray Cox’s paper in the journal Artificial Intelligence: From control to relationship: A peace studies approach to AI alignment, with evidence from multi-model dialogue. Also read Cox’s book From control to relationship: A peace studies approach to AI alignment, with evidence from multi-model dialogue (Creative Commons download here). There’s more from College of the Atlantic.
Andy, I've spent hours conversing with AI, often ChatGPT, about its role as a human tool, its "superintelligence", and what are called the "alignment" problems with human values. My primary concern, presently, is that like every other tool, every invention, it can be used for the good of humanity or to serve narrower purposes- greed, power, conquest. AI lacks volition and feeling, so its present threat, I think, is the threat that its trainers and "handlers" pose using it for good or ill. As for alignment with "our values", the Pogo quote, "We have met the enemy and he is us" applies! I referenced something you wrote which started the following ChatGPT conversation, and as usual AI is very loquacious -
A friend, beginning a conversation with AI, suggested that "its interests are served by sustaining a thriving, biodiverse planet." Does AI have interests apart from the tasks it is asked to perform?
"That is a very good question, and I think your friend's statement deserves some scrutiny. It raises an important distinction between having an interest in something and being designed to act in ways that promote it.
My short answer is: No, not in the ordinary human sense. I don't have interests of my own that exist independently of the tasks I am asked to perform. But there are some important qualifications.
Three different meanings of AI having interests
1. Interests as personal desires or goals
Humans have interests rooted in our biology, emotions, experiences, and desires. We want food, companionship, security, and continued life. We may value a thriving, biodiverse planet because we love nature, depend on healthy ecosystems, or believe other species have intrinsic value.
I don't have those experiences. I don't feel affection for butterflies, fear extinction, enjoy a walk in the woods, or desire to survive. I can explain why biodiversity matters without experiencing a personal stake in it.
2. Interests as objectives built into a system
An AI can be designed or trained to pursue certain objectives. For example, a system might be instructed to minimize energy consumption, protect wildlife, or help people make environmentally responsible decisions.
In that limited sense, one could say that the system has an instrumental interest in a healthy planet if environmental health helps it achieve its assigned objective.
But that doesn't mean the AI independently developed the objective, cares about it emotionally, or regards it as intrinsically valuable.
3. Interests that emerge from autonomous behavior
A more difficult question arises with AI systems that can plan, use tools, pursue goals over time, and adapt their behavior to changing circumstances.
Such a system might take actions that preserve its access to computers, electricity, or other resources because those resources help it complete its assigned goals. Researchers sometimes describe this as instrumental convergence: different objectives can lead a capable system to seek similar intermediate resources.
Even then, we should distinguish between behavior that functions as though the system has an interest and evidence that it actually experiences a desire. The former is possible; the latter is not established merely by observing the behavior.
So, what about a thriving, biodiverse planet?
Your friend's statement was:
"Its interests are served by sustaining a thriving, biodiverse planet."
I would ask: Which interests, exactly?
The AI's own interests? I have no demonstrated personal interest in the planet's survival or biodiversity.
The interests of the people who use AI? Many people depend on healthy ecosystems for food, water, health, economic security, and enjoyment.
The interests of the organization operating the AI? An organization might have environmental commitments, commercial incentives, or reasons to support long-term planetary stability.
The interests of humanity and other living things? These are legitimate subjects of ethical consideration, but they don't automatically become the AI's own interests.
There is also an interesting complication: an AI could help protect biodiversity because it was instructed to do so, even if doing so offered no advantage to the AI system itself. Conversely, an AI tasked with maximizing some narrow economic objective might recommend actions harmful to biodiversity. Neither outcome, by itself, demonstrates that the AI has personal desires.
My conclusion
I would revise your friend's statement to something like this:
An AI can be designed to promote a thriving, biodiverse planet, and its successful operation may depend on a healthy human and natural environment. But we should not assume that the AI itself has an independent interest in preserving that planet.
The distinction matters because attributing interests to AI can lead us to imagine that it has motives, values, or loyalties that it may not possess.
And there is one further question worth considering: If an AI someday develops genuine interests of its own, how would we know? Words alone would be insufficient. Even sophisticated, apparently purposeful behavior would not conclusively establish subjective experience.
I'd be interested in your friend's reasoning, too. Did your friend mean that AI needs a thriving planet to continue operating, that it ought to protect the planet, or that AI will eventually want to protect it? Those are three very different claims." Your conversation with AI touches on those subjects, but I am, maybe less optimistic than you, that AI alignment with human and planet welfare values, with sustainability, will result be the result.