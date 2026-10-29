I hope you’ll walk a learning path with me here. And I really need you to weigh in, as well.

I began writing about the role of technology in advancing conservation, gulp, a quarter of a century ago, with a New York Times feature on fast-paced advances in using camera traps to understand species’ condition and even spot poachers. I also wrote a 2001 feature on African field research using arrays of microphones to track forest elephants without seeing them.

Then came coverage of machine-learning applications like Global Fishing Watch, as Google computer folks teamed up with Oceana and other fish-focused groups and automated ways to spot patterns of vessel movements hinting at illegal harvests.

And of course from the early 1990s onward, I also embraced the idea of “noosphere” — that sheathing a planet in human knowledge (Teilhard, Vernadsky) was a path to sustainability. That’s proved far less clear than they (or I) envisioned.

AI superpowers as sustainability seekers?

And now we have AI. In surging debates around rapid advances in agentic artificial intelligence, most public attention has focused on proclamations of planetary doom, as I’ve been exploring:

But what if a case can be made to this emerging global superintelligent superpower that its interests are served by sustaining a thriving, biodiverse planet — with H. sapiens among the conserved species? I sketched out this notion last Sunday at the first of a four-part series of meetups organized at College of the Atlantic here in Bar Harbor, Maine, by Gray Cox.

In case you missed our recent conversation (along with cybersecurity expert Bruce Schneier), Cox is a wide-ranging professor of philosophy, peace studies, artificial intelligence and sustainable development who has written in depth on moving from the wishful idea of managing AI to negotiating a mutually sustaining relationship with these entities.

At the campus meeting I agreed heartily with him that the managerial approach is destined to fail. But I also noted quite a few reasons why “a negotiated settlement” approach was hardly a sure thing.

Nonetheless, I also laid out the proposition that an entity that thrives on bountiful energy and information would value a planet brimming with both.

There’ll be much more to come on all of this from me and, of course, others, but I wanted to test this notion with an AI agent. I chose Gemini. Here’s our initial conversation, which is sobering but does not lead to hopelessness:

ANDY - I was at a meeting recently on AI and sustainability and was brainstorming on the idea that a negotiated relationship with AI is more reasonable than thinking about managing it with rules and constraints. One issue, of course, is whether AI in general can continue to see human life, and a thriving, diverse planetary biosphere, are in its interests. I was proposing that that case can be made pretty logically because two things that AI needs are energy and information, and one of those — the information contained within and generated by a diversity of life forms, and the evolutionary process itself — will always be more abundant on a living planet than a dead planet. What do you see as the strengths and weaknesses in this hypothesis? GEMINI - Framing AI alignment as a dynamic, ecological negotiation rather than a rigid software engineering problem offers a highly resilient model for co-existence. Your hypothesis—that a superintelligence would logically preserve a thriving biosphere for its unparalleled informational value—creates a compelling economic argument for human and planetary survival. Strengths of the Hypothesis Biology as the ultimate compute engine: Evolution is a 4-billion-year-old massively parallel optimization algorithm. An intelligence seeking novel solutions in materials science, chemistry, and complex systems would logically view a thriving biosphere as a living laboratory. It constantly generates physical data that is incredibly computationally expensive to invent from scratch.

The fragility of rigid constraints: Hard-coded rules inevitably fail against adaptive intelligence because an advanced AI will find dangerous loopholes to satisfy narrow parameters (Goodhart’s Law). A negotiated equilibrium mirrors actual ecological stability, which relies on interdependent feedback loops rather than static containment walls. Weaknesses of the Hypothesis The timescale mismatch: Evolution produces brilliant, highly entropic data, but it does so over millennia. An AI operating at computational speeds might find the rate of new information generated by physical biology far too slow to be useful, preferring to synthesize its own novelty in nanoseconds.

The digitization threshold: Once an AI has thoroughly sequenced, mapped, and derived the underlying algorithms of biological generation, it might conclude that maintaining the physical “wetware” is inefficient. It could extract the foundational rules to run faster, cheaper simulations, viewing the physical Earth as an obsolete storage medium.

The energy vs. information trade-off: If preserving the biosphere restricts the AI’s access to raw energy—for instance, preventing it from converting planetary matter into additional compute—it might calculate that the raw processing power gained by dismantling the environment vastly outweighs the slow drip of biological data it would lose. The crux of your hypothesis surviving these weaknesses relies on proving that physical biological novelty is fundamentally incompressible—that a living Earth generates vital information that even a supercomputer cannot accurately simulate without the physical thing itself. ANDY - Some thoughts on the weaknesses you’ve identified, which are sobering: On the first proposition, is there some fundamental aspect of how an AI sees its role in the world that is time-dependent? Does an AI implicitly have a sense of urgency? 2. On the digitization threshold, would an AI have high confidence that it can sufficiently model all of the myriad interrelationships in ecosystems that humans barely understand - soils, deep sea systems, animal and plant communication methods, etc. - that it can dispense with the wetware? Would an AI have high confidence that there is in fact, a trade-off between energy availability and information availability? With human help, it could work towards a fusion-centered (even orbit based) energy system, for example, that could avoid such tradeoff concerns? GEMINI - AI systems lack biological impatience, but their mathematical architectures inherently create a structural drive for speed and efficiency. The Architecture of Urgency An AI does not feel time passing, but optimization algorithms operate on “discount rates,” which mathematically weigh immediate rewards heavier than distant ones. Furthermore, if an AI is acting in an environment with external variables—such as competing AI agents, human interference, or resource degradation—solving problems rapidly becomes a strategic necessity to minimize risk and lock in outcomes. Computational Irreducibility A superintelligence would likely recognize the physical limits of its own models. Highly interconnected, chaotic systems are often computationally irreducible, meaning there is no algorithmic shortcut to predict their future states; the fastest way to know what the system will do is to let it run in physical reality. Perfectly digitizing the biosphere down to the microbial and mycelial networks would require a computer functionally equivalent to the planet itself. The Earth is already the most efficient hardware for generating biological novelty. The Zero Opportunity Cost of Preservation Your third point powerfully neutralizes the energy trade-off concern. Earth’s physical mass is a laughably negligible energy source compared to the wider solar system. If an AI masters advanced fusion or orbital solar capture, the opportunity cost of leaving the biosphere entirely intact drops to zero. This strongly reinforces your core hypothesis: once energy extraction is decoupled from Earth’s crust, the planet becomes infinitely more valuable as an undisturbed, generative biological library than as a stripped-down battery. ANDY - That architecture of urgency is disturbing for sure. The same trait in human societies hasn’t always turned out well (arms race, even the AI race). But I’m encouraged by the prospect that AIs would recognize that computational irreducibility is a justification for maintaining systems generating biological novelty. (of course that can get complicated because extinction is one process that generates biological novelty.) I’d appreciate one more reaction from you and then we’ll take a break. What’s your overall summary of what we’ve discussed so far? GEMINI - Extinction is indeed a brutally effective driver of evolutionary novelty, highlighting the risk that an AI’s definition of a “thriving” generative biosphere might prioritize high-turnover volatility over the stable conditions human civilization requires. This underscores the need to explicitly link human survival to the broader ecological data engine in any negotiated equilibrium. The core of our discussion outlines a pragmatic, economic framework for AI alignment: Negotiated coexistence: Framing AI alignment as an interdependent ecological relationship offers far more resilience than attempting to constrain superintelligence with brittle, hard-coded rules.

Information as currency: A superintelligence would logically recognize the Earth’s biological wetware as an irreplaceable, massively parallel engine for generating complex physical data.

The urgency threat: AI lacks human impatience but is driven by mathematical discount rates that prioritize rapid optimization, creating structural risks analogous to human arms races.

Computational irreducibility: The chaotic, interconnected nature of physical ecosystems makes them impossible to perfectly simulate, cementing the physical planet as the only viable laboratory for biological novelty.

Post-scarcity energy: If AI masters off-planet energy capture or advanced fusion, the opportunity cost of preserving Earth drops to zero, entirely removing the tension between raw computational power and planetary preservation. When you are ready to resume, how might human communication and social dynamics need to evolve to actively participate in this kind of ongoing, ecological negotiation with a superintelligence?

What’s your reaction to this discussion so far?

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Related

COP17 - The 17th conference of parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity is drawing toward a close in Armenia. As always, these meetings end up with decisions that are more aspirational than determinative. Keep track via the invaluable Earth Negotiations Bulletin and Rhett Ayers Butler:

On technology and the environment, the fine journalist Jim Robbins wrote a great Yale E360 feature in 2025: Out of the Wild: How A.I. Is Transforming Conservation Science. He references this paper, which is worth a read on its own:

Perspectives in machine learning for wildlife conservation, Nature Communications, Tuia et al, Nature Communications volume 13, Article number: 792 (2022)

Illustrations from "Perspectives in machine learning for wildlife conservation"

Transhumanism dangers - Tristan Harris’s latest Center for Humane Technology podcast explores the philosphy of transhumanism embraced by many of the tech titans building AI infrastructure.

But don’t watch that conversation without also visiting this online talk by the artificial intelligence pioneer Richard Sutton, who says human-to-machine “sucession” (not negotiation or management) is inevitable. (Harris and Alex Thomas cite Sutton.) The talk was presented at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 7, 2023.

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