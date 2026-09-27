Sustain What

Sustain What

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Sarah White's avatar
Sarah White
Sep 27

Andy, thank you for sharing this news of climate refugia, and Rick Bass's work.

It feels like some of our downeast coastal spruce forests where land meets water, would fit the climate refugia definition. "Climate refugia are defined as “areas that remain relatively buffered from climate change over time and enable the persistence of valued physical, ecological, and socio-cultural resources”." It's true that rising tides and SW/SE storms have concerning effects, but many of these older forests on Mount Desert Island and east, whom we hold dear, still exist on rocky bluffs above rising tide lines. While kayaking in Blue Hill Bay, I have seen some extraordinarily healthy spruce forests that rise back from the immediate coastline.

Hope springs eternal!

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