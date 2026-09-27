Rick Bass playing a “Black Ram” guitar with a top of 315-year-old spruce salvaged from a fallen tree in the Yaak Valley of Montana. ( RA Beattie photo; video here )

Over the past year or so I’ve been marveling at the conservation passion of a writer I’ve long admired — Rick Bass. In between writing prize-winning novels, short stories and nonfiction and teaching, Bass has been working like crazy to protect the rare inland temperate rain forest of the Yaak Valley in northwestern Montana. His hope, along with organizations including the Montana Project, is to make it the first of many officially designated forest climate refuges in North America.

It’s been a long battle with some successes, like the federal court ruling last fall stopping the U.S. Forest Service from pushing forward with a decade-long logging plan in the area (over inadequate protections for grizzly bears).

But Bass and conservationists in the region are right to keep pressing. As Brazil’s onetime environment minister José Lutzenberger, told me decades ago, “In the environmental movement, our defeats are always final, our victories always provisional. What you save today can still be destroyed tomorrow—and so often is.”

I met Bass in early July far from Montana — in Portland, Maine — where he teaches as part of the Stonecoast MFA in Creative Writing at the University of Southern Maine. He was preparing to head out with a batch of his graduate writing students on a “Green Curtain Road Show” — stopping at forest tracts from Maine to Montana that they hope can become part of a network of climate refugia. The vision, explained on their website, is for “a national Green Curtain of protected old-growth forests to form a planetary green curtain, like a green halo or necklace encircling the globe.”

The ancient forest speaks through guitars

Their project and journey center on a musical totem of sorts, a “Black Ram” guitar built by Bozeman luthier Kevin Kopp with a top of salvaged three-century-old spruce from the Yaak. (The origin story is told by Bass here; video is here. Commissioned by the actor Jeff Bridges, a half dozen more have been built since by Breedlove Guitars.)

Rick Bass, holding the Kopp “Black Ram” guitar with his students before leaving Maine. (Photo from University of Southern Maine)

Retrace their path and experiences on Instagram. Here’s just one stop along their journey:

Our hike up Ampersand Mountain in the Adirondacks — a forest that has never been logged, filled with hemlocks, sugar maple, beech, and yellow birches (themselves up to 400 years old). While logging has never impacted this forest, it has been affected by beech bark disease and the collapse of the predator population leading to heavy grazing of saplings. Still, it was an amazing, thriving forest, demonstrating nearly every sign of healthy old growth and generational nutrient turnover

In late July, Bass made a detour to Boulder, Colorado, to appear on the great eTown radio show and webcast. I encourage you to listen to the interview by the show’s co-founder and host Nick Forster and to listen to a Black Ram guitar in Forster’s able hands:

One of the students on the trip, Calvin Soule, who’s a writer and middle school teacher in Cumberland Center, Maine, posted a reflection after the journey and, at the departure event back in Portland, read his poem “Green Curtain.”

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I have to add a reference here to another guitar-centered journey that started in 2022 in the weeks after Vladimir Putin launched his murderous full-scale invasion of Ukraine. An old friend, the Canadian luthier Linda Manzer, built a “Sunflower” guitar to raise funds for humanitarian work in the embattled country.

Canadian luthier Linda Manzer built a Sunflower guitar to support Ukraine

Read my 1994 profile of Manzer in Equinox Magazine here (with marvelous photographs by Peter Sibbald):

Linda Manzer builds guitars that dazzle music's top stars 1.66MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I have to close this post with this video of the late great Dolly Parton, one of a heap of amazing musicians who played the guitar and promoted the cause: