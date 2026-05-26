Sustain What

Sustain What

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Lyn Horton's avatar
Lyn Horton
15h

But hasn't the "here and now" always been important. If we pay more attention to that sense of being, we wouldn't mess things up so much... I mean dreaming up these ideas of what we "might" want to exist out there...

Expectations is the word I am looking for... There are too many of them coming from every direction.

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Scott Cleveland's avatar
Scott Cleveland
14h

I find the Pope's Babel/Jerusalem comparison illuminating for the same reasons I find the Judeo Christian doctrine of the Fall helpful: human intelligence (and therefore AI) go haywire frequently because they are driven largely by the inherent iniquities in humanity

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