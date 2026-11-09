Democratic Backers of the BAAJA Permitting Reform Bill Press their Case as the Bill Advances

I was on the road back to Maine this morning as Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico laid out their case for the just-amended Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), which was slated for a motion-to-proceed vote this evening that would allow further debate and amendment.

Insert, 6:50 pm 11/9: The Senate voted 73 / 25 to advance the bill:

You can review the rough transcript via the button on this published post.

Here’s a keystone statement from bill co-author and longtime climate hawk Whitehouse:

This bill, and particularly the lame-duck timing, is still creating a deep divide between climate-focused liberals like Bill McKibben, Brad Johnson and Al Gore (see his tweet below) and more pragmatic figures like Biden-era secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm, who weighed in at length today via the essential reporting of Joshua Siegel at Punchbowl News:

Gore claimed on Twitter that the incoming Democrat-controlled Congress “can strike a far better balance.”

With whom? How? When?

I still find Princeton clean-energy prof Jesse Jenkins’ statement from October as compelling as ever:

[I]t's either this federal permitting reform bill, or nothing until at least 2029, if ever. It's fine to oppose the bill on merits. But let's dispense with the pretense there's some better deal waiting in January 2027. There is not. If you oppose the bill, you support the status quo for the foreseeable future. Defend and own that position.

In the news conference Heinrich made this point:

This bill’s not perfect. We’ve never pretended it was. It is, after all, bipartisan. And that means that neither side got everything they want. We had to find common ground. We had to make compromises. And we had to work through some very real disagreements. But bipartisanship doesn’t mean we stop listening. And it doesn’t mean we stop working to make the legislation better.

Senator Whitehouse added this point about data centers and more (rough transcript!):

People voting not to go on this bill need to understand that what they are doing is providing data centers a $35-plus billion handout. They don’t deserve it, and we fix that. This is also very much a jobs bill, which is why every union that has a view on this bill is supporting it. Very energetically across the building trades, laborers, Teamsters, we have a powerful array of labor support that is making its views known. And I think that’s very important. Near and dear to me always, this is a climate and clean energy bill. Once this bill is law, it will have a more powerful climate effect in the power sector than the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] will — largely because of the destruction wrought by Republicans on the IRA. This becomes our biggest implemented climate bill. And to me that is important… It produces a 25% increase in wind capacity, a 28% increase in solar capacity, a nearly 70% increase in battery storage capacity, which is such an essential piece of moving the clean-energy transition forward, and it will decrease gas capacity by 16%, all against the 2035 baseline, which is why people like it. Which is why it polls around 80% across America, across Democrats, across Republicans, across independents. People want to see Congress do big, good things. This is a big, good thing. We believe we have the votes to proceed. We look forward to a very healthy amendment process once we have proceeded to this bill.

I’m sure some of the opposition comes from the gag-reflex-inducing fact that Trump put his stamp of approval on the bill on Truth Social Sunday night:

Senator Whitehouse noted that while this wasn’t great in pulling together Senate support, it could help in the House:

Although it might not have been very helpful to us in the Senate, the president’s Tweet or whatever you want to call it, I think, was helpful in terms of making the likelihood of this bill getting to the floor in a Republican controlled house much more certain.

Here’s a nugget on the cost savings that will accrue for Americans:

What’s your take? Comment with relevant links and I’ll add them to the post.

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Updates - At a briefing, Trump — true to form — said he won’t approve wind projects.