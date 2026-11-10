David Roberts’s Bluesky post nails the irony as climate analysts find that the Trump (and Netanyahu) war on Iran is a major cause of a projected 2026 drop in global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Hannah Ritchie and Pablo Rosado of Our World in Data posted this summary on Facebook:

Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil fuels are projected to fall by around 0.4% in 2026. This is based on the latest preliminary estimates from the Global Carbon Project, published today. This is a small reduction within an overall upward trend. Emissions have grown more slowly over the past decade than in previous decades, but they have not yet peaked or begun a consistent decline. This fall mostly came from a reduction in oil consumption and a small decline in gas. Coal use increased slightly. Among the major emitters, emissions are projected to fall in China, the United States, the European Union, and Japan. But they’re expected to increase by around 4% in India. Why did emissions fall? The authors cite three key factors. The deployment of clean energy (particularly solar and wind) displaced some fossil fuel use that would have otherwise been required to meet growing energy demand. Electric vehicles also reduced oil demand. Finally, the war in Iran and its impact on oil prices led to reduced demand, which has inadvertently reduced emissions. Emissions from land-use change are more uncertain but are projected to increase this year due to peat fires and forest degradation in Southeast Asia.

You can dig much deeper at the website of the Global Carbon Project at the University of Exeter. Here are some of the core conclusions:

Emissions from oil are projected to decrease by 1.9% – likely a short-term response to the energy shock triggered by the Iran conflict. While global energy demand continues to rise, two thirds of the increase is being met by increased solar and wind power and electric vehicles. However, the report – published alongside a new paper in the journal Nature Climate Change – finds that clean energy growth is not yet fast enough for a durable decline in global fossil CO 2 emissions. With emissions from land-use change (such as deforestation) projected to increase slightly this year, total CO 2 emissions are projected to be 43.3 billion tonnes in 2026 – up from 42.8 billion tonnes last year. The remaining carbon budget (the amount of CO 2 that can be emitted before warming reaches 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels) is now 150 billion tonnes – equivalent to less than four years of emissions at the current rate. With CO 2 still rapidly accumulating in the atmosphere, the dangerous impacts of climate change continue to increase. The report also assesses natural “sinks” (absorption of CO 2 by land and ocean). It finds that the land sink returned to former levels after a severe weakening during the 2023-24 El Niño weather pattern. However, the powerful 2026 El Niño is expected to have a significant impact in the coming year.

Here’s where the emissions are coming from (from this slide deck):

Countries, total tonnage

Countries, emissions per person

Fuels

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