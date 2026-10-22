Sustain What

Sustain What

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Can The Online Media Environment Help Save the Real Environment?

Meet a batch of Substackers working on that question.
Andy Revkin's avatar
Andy Revkin

This was a great first effort at what will be a regular Sustain What conversation series cross-linking Substackers with overlapping but distinct focal points or vantage points. In this case the focus was writing and image making around environmental sustainability.

My guests were Amanda Royal, Jonathan Tonkin, Erik Olsen, Suzie Gilbert, Suzanne Crawford O’Brien, Paul Hormick and Bryan Pfeiffer.

As we discussed the need for direct experience with that thing called nature, I found myself recalling a moment in 2013 when a mom in Pennsylvania wrote to me about a surprising twist after she handed her five-year-old daughter her iPhone to distract the girl while the mom cooked supper. Instead of playing games, the girl ended up making a short film about their garden. Watch and enjoy:

Learn more about my guests in the “curtain raiser” post:

Substack is Brimming With Earth-Focused Writers

Substack is Brimming With Earth-Focused Writers

Andy Revkin
·
Oct 20
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Suggest themes or Substack communicators for future shows in a comment or message:

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