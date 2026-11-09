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Bright Lights: Meet Turk Pipkin, Filmmaker, Author, School Builder, Actor, Clown...

With so much focus on the dark side of humanity in the news flow, it’s worth pausing once in awhile to recognize the best of us.
Andy Revkin's avatar
Andy Revkin

I recently had a chance to catch up with Turk Pipkin, a Texan who can’t stop helping communities near and far even as he pursues his many muses. In Pipkin’s case, livelihood has centered on writing, acting and documentary filmmaking.

If you know him, that’s most likely through his recurring role as the narcoleptic onetime boyfriend of Janice Soprano in The Sopranos.

Turk Pipkin as Aaron Arkaway in The Sopranos (HBO)

Watch and share here or on YouTube, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

But Pipkin also directed three feature documentaries, is the author of 15 books and co-founder, with his wife, Christy, of the global education nonprofit, The Nobelity Project.

His latest book, co-written for children with Saitoti Ole Morijoi (Saito Mike), a Kenyan friend, naturalist and Maasai Mara wildlife guide, describes how he was lost in the wilderness and protected by a lioness

His documentary “Nobelity” can be watched free and in full on YouTube:

The work he and Christy have done in schools in Kenya over two decades is documented here:

His film “Building Hope” shows the construction of Mahiga Hope High School.

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