Team Trump is building on it monumental success damaging America’s scientific enterprise. First came cuts in funding and the capacity of agencies to deploy the fruits of that research to improve the country and world.

Now, driven by Office of Management and Budget Director and Project 2025 lead author Russell Vought, has published a proposed rule that would, among other things, require senior political appointees to sign off on awards (news coverage).

You have until July 13 to comment directly on the rule here. And also call or write your senator and representative to get their reactions.

A batch of Substackers focused on science policy and politics have weighed in with valuable analysis and conclusions.

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First up is Holden Thorp, Science EIC, editor-in-chief of the Science family of research journals. On June 2, Science ran his editorial “Another red alert for American science” including this:

Although research has bipartisan support in the US Congress, and trust in science is above 75% across the country, the Trump administration seems as determined as ever to mortally wound the nation’s scientific enterprise. After the scientific community persuaded Congress to restore most of the president’s draconian cuts to research funding last year, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), under Russell Vought, has found new ways to circumvent the will of Congress and starve American science. At the beginning of this year, OMB dragged its feet in releasing instructions to federal agencies for how to distribute the funding appropriated by Congress, leading to lags in dispersal. Now, OMB has proposed revising the rules that govern how federal dollars are spent. The changes would inevitably lead to unlegislated reductions in funding and damage US leadership in science, both in academia and industry….

He concluded:

The time to act is now. The scientific community needs to flood OMB with responses during the public comment period, open until 13 July. Universities and associations must speak out as a united front to mobilize Congress and be ready to file lawsuits once the regulations are finalized. I was sympathetic to members of the scientific establishment who played it carefully during last year’s budget negotiations. Getting the budget deal done was crucial. But that was then. The red light is now flashing. All hands, report to stations.

He followed up with a Substack post saying:

I’m saying “all hands” because I believe this is the event that has evaporated any plausible reason not to speak out…. Of course, strong advocates like the Union of Concerned Scientists and Stand Up for Science will and are speaking out. They were already doing that. But this event should make the tent a lot larger, because speaking out against these regulations is speaking out in favor of a bipartisan effort, mainly one driven by Republicans. For those who believe in the model, long practiced by science lobbyists from associations and universities, of seeking science funding through bipartisan lobbying (and not everyone does), these regulations would render that process meaningless because the White House can undo whatever it wants.

Read the rest:

Roger Pielke Jr. has a thorough post listing his top five problems with the rule, under the headline Partisan Politics Trumps Peer Review: