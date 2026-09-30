I hope you’re already following The Great Simplification podcast and posts by Nate Hagens, an analyst of the intersection of environment, energy and economy whose roots were in “peak oil” days but has greatly evolved and widened his focus. (Michael Barnard at CleanTechnica has just posted a fresh look at Hagens’s path.)

I particularly encourage you to listen to the latest episode — an illuminating update on current and future climate conditions with Zeke Hausfather, a scientist working in basic climate change research at Berkeley Earth, leading a chapter in the next Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, and working in the commercial carbon-removal world via Stripe’s Frontier Climate company.

Here’s a core statement by Hausfather putting warming from the projected El Niño in the context of warming from human emissions affecting the climate:

Strong El Niños add about 0.2 degrees to annual temperatures the year after they peak. You know, this year might be 0.3 because this El Niño is crazy, but we add about 0.2 degrees from human emissions every 8 years. And so we're essentially adding a permanent super El Niño worth of heat to the climate system every 8 years just by burning coal, oil, and gas.

You can get a detailed breakdown of the episode with sources and more at Hagens’ post and show notes:

Hausfather also just posted an excellent overview of what to expect from the 2026-27 El Niño:

Hagens on the pandemic

Here’s the 2020 conversation hosted on one of the earliest Sustain What webcasts by my teammate at the time, Dale Willman, with guests Jon Erickson, an ecological economist with the University of Vermont, the economist Juliet Schor of Boston College and Nate Hagens.

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