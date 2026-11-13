The last thing I want to do here is drag you into the weeds on energy-related legislation. But I have done so off and on when it matters. That was the case with permitting reform and the Inflation Reduction Act back in 2022:

And this matters once again, given the relentless jousting, sniping and legitimate debate among Democrats over support of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, aka BAAJA. It’s hard to navigate meaningfully amid competing efforts like an environmental group offering money to Native American video influencers on one end and fossil fuel lobbyists handing out free tacos on Capitol Hill.

Keep track of the day-by-day developments through the tweets of Josh Siegel at Punchbowl News and Shift Key podcasts of Robinson Meyer.

I’m with those calling for prompt passage in the lame-duck weeks, warts and all. As folks like David Roberts have explained, this bill serves as a foundation stone for what could come with Democratic control of the House, Senate and White House after 2028. And there’s really no counterpoint proposal, he explains: