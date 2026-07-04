Have a happy Fourth of July and 250th-year celebration, wherever you are. America is still a beautiful experiment. And it’s a bumpy path to a “more perfect union.”

Flags at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage in Tennessee (A. Revkin)

Since moving to Downeast Maine in 2022, I’ve been honored to get to know Noel Paul Stookey, best known as the Paul in Peter Paul and Mary.

As was the case with our Hudson Valley folkie friend Pete Seeger, you’d never know Paul’s age (88) by simply looking at this dynamic, endlessly energetic, communitarian tentpole of a singer and songwriter.

On Facebook on this Fourth of July morning, he posted his 2011 update of the 1895 classic “America the Beautiful.” That post inspired me to stream the song as a brief Sustain What pop-up and to post the lyrics here, along with Noel’s brief statement explaining why he felt the need - in the finest folk tradition - to add fresh verses.

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Here’s the song:

Here are the lyrics:

New lyric and arrangement by Noel Paul Stookey

original music by Samuel Ward / original lyric by Katharine Lee Bates

©2011 Neworld Multimedia Publishing O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea! Oh, nation of the immigrant

The slave and native son

Whose loyal families labor still

That we may live as one

America, America

Renew thy founder’s call

Let liberty and justice be

The right of one and all Oh bountiful of forest green,

Of lake and fertile lands

Where seeds of hope are tended by

Thy sons and daughters hands

America, America

The earth still calls to thee

Where human life and nature strive

To live in harmony O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

Here’s his explanation of the rewrite.

Everybody loves the first verse of America the Beautiful. God shed his grace on thee and crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea. Everybody loves that. But the second verse and the third and the fourth, you know, where pilgrims were trotting and the alabaster cities were gleaming…. This a little out of our vocabulary in terms of sharing as a people. So to write a second verse about the immigrant and the native son recognizing the Native American and and a third verse about the environment, ecology, and the caring for it by a younger generation. These I think were important additions to the song. I think most audiences agree because by the time we get to the end of it and we sing the first verse again, we’re all pretty much locked into the emotion.

It’s worth noting that Katharine Lee Bates, who penned the original lyrics, was also a social activist. Here’s the relevant portion of the Wikipedia entry:

Noel has wrtten a host of great songs promoting positive social activism, including one he mentioned in closing out a recent interview with Andy Greene for Rolling Stone magazine. He was asked what he still wants to accomplish as he approaches 90 years old.

He mentioned his autobiography and at least one more album. Then he said this:

I’d like to live through this atrocious period of time called the Trump presidency and see an improvement in everyone’s spirits, including mine. Life has its ups and downs, and somehow, in that fabric, in that weave of enjoyment and despair, we somehow have always had the capacity to turn to outside sources for a glimmer of hope.



Honestly, the outside sources seem to dwell so much — and perhaps because they must — on the atrocities that are being perpetuated by this administration, that I go from despair to total defeat, and then when I wake up in the morning… But I still feel like I’ve got to read the news. I’m just trying to find a way to stay hopeful and positive.



I wrote a song called “Revolution.” [“Revolution (1x1)”] It says, “I’m going to start a revolution. I’m going to take it to the street. I’m going to smile at every solitary person that I meet. I’m going to wave at total strangers no matter where they’re from. I’m going to start a revolution. I’m going to win it one by one.” And I think that’s it. We’re left to our own recognizance. You’ve got to win the revolution on your own.

Before you leave, explore (and support) Music to Life, a small but effective nonprofit group founded by Noel and his daughter Liz that “connects socially conscious musicians with the mentors, resources and training needed to realize their bold visions for community change.”

Parting shot

I took a songcrafting workshop with Noel and dear departed George Emlen at the Word Festival in Blue Hill, and here we were listening to fellow student Becky McCall’s first draft of what has become a rousing protest song:

Here’s Becky singing the final amazing song “What Happened to You?” at a recent Blue Hill Co-op Bagaduce Music songwriters showcase (recorded with permission):