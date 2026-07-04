Sustain What

Sustain What

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REPUBLIA
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"Dissolution of the Roman Republic into an Empire in 27 BCE preceded 1,803 years without a State of Free People among all those of Western civilization, culminating in universal Human Farming of 97% of the population subject to monastic dictatorships during the 1600s & 1700s—until July 4, 1776."

https://republia.substack.com/p/native-coequality-is-the-absolute

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