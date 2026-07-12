A "Sunday Sanity" Back Porch Song Sift in Open-C Tuning

I found myself having a quiet moment (I’m hoping you find them) at home and thought I’d share a bit of a musical ramble as a “Sunday Sanity” offering. You can find a short playlist of previous episodes of this track of Sustain What shows here.

I’m playing my first guitar, which I bought in pieces for $35 (Canadian) in Halifax at age 17 in 1977 and then fixed up in my dad’s basement workshop back home in Rhode Island — under threat that he’d throw it away if I didn’t make it playable by the end of the summer. How could I buy a broken guitar for that much money!?

I wrote a song about the guitar (a 1949 Gibson Southern Jumbo) and my dad a couple of years ago and you can hear it here:

I’m playing in open-C tuning — which I love because it’s full of octaves that give the feel of a 12-sstring guitar without having to own yet another instrument.

You can download my two albums and some singles on Bandcamp.

Here’s the evening episode in which I introduced my new album, “Wake Me up Martha”:

I started this webcast series back in the pandemic and that multi-year playlist is here.

Here’s a particularly fun episode with Alex de Grassi and Joachim Cooder and other friends:

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