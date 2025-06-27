Sustain What

Sustain What

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Andy Revkin's avatar
Andy Revkin
Jun 27, 2025

The writer and writing coach Carrie Jones expressed gratitude for the song on Facebook and added: What he didn't know is that it's the anniversary of my very wonderful bonus dad's death, which was a huge and pivotal moment in my life in many many ways when I was a kid. He was, indeed, a "good soul taken far too soon."

There is something very beautiful in this song and in souls like Andrew's (and so many others), souls who seek to create, to advise, to inform, and to do so with the goal of building up communities and the people in them.

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Lawrence W. Libby's avatar
Lawrence W. Libby
Jun 27, 2025

Just a wonderful package, your singing the original song with all of the meaning attached and links to other performances, Doc Watson etc. I feel the meaning of your lyrics very personally and deeply. Thanks for all of it. Larry Libby

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