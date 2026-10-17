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A Song For These Times: “I Want to Live in a Land Where Money Ain’t God”

My Maine musical friend Carl Karush has a potent tune for the No Kings movement and an America focused on values more than value.
Andy Revkin's avatar
Andy Revkin

Whether you blame the Supreme Court’s Citizens United tragedy, social media, late-stage capitalism, all of the above, I encourage you to listen to this song about wealth’s stranglehold on America by my dear friend Carl Karush, one of the wonderful characters and creators in our Downeast Maine musical community. We went into a friend’s recording studio yesterday and he laid down an updated version of his song “I Want to Live in a Land Where Money Ain’t God.”

Karush and I were eager to get this tune out in time for today’s No Kings rallies focused on getting out the vote. You can connect with him on Facebook.

Let me know what you think. (On YouTube here as well)

Here’s a snippet:

Here are the lyrics:

Well I want it for you and I want it for me

I want to live in a land, can’t you see

Where money ain’t God

Now the powers that be they have the people confused

Who hardly have a clue how they are being used

While going to work, raising kids,

Getting educated, simply trying to live

But the wealth flows to the top

And that’s where it stops

Greed is the rule, and the law’s being used

So mighty few win, and many folks lose

When this country was new people praised being free

Working fishing and farming and light industry

But they had killed the people who were here before

And down south made slaves of millions more

Then the corporations came around

Turned the whole thing upside down

Now they’ve got all the money, they’ve got all the power

They’re paying the politicians by the hour

The way things work it’s a low down bitch

Lotta folks poor so a few can be rich

Folks who don’t have can’t seem to get

People struggle like hell ‘cause of Wall Street’s bad bets

Kids getting sick from what they put in food

Wars getting started ‘bout where they get the crude

They pay no attention to real human needs

While the poisons collect in our babies’ bodies

And mother nature’s getting pretty annoyed

That she’s being raped, abused and destroyed.

They poison the water, the land and the air,

They do it here and they doin’ it over there,

It won’t be long, it’s got to collapse

We got to change our ways if we’re going to last

There’s gonna come a time and it’s coming soon

Might come at midnight might come at noon

Might come at 1, or 2, or 3

It’s coming to you and it’s coming to

What can we do

What can we do

What can we do

What can we do

We can grow good clean food

We can make our own clean power

Don’t have to concentrate the wealth

We can invest in community health

We can build a fair trade economy

Where doin’ business honors everybody’s needs

And live a high quality life

We will live a high quality life

We can live:

Independent in community

Independence and community

Independence with community

Will ake a high quality life

Yes, we’ll live a high quality life.

I want it for you and I want it for me

I want to live in a land, can’t you see

Where money ain’t God

You may recall my recording of Karush’s pre-election song Dump Trump.

And, from less tumultuous times, here’s his song about one of his past jobs up here — working in seaweed aquaculture for Maine Coast Sea Vegetables.

All my music posts are here.

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