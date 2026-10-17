A Song For These Times: “I Want to Live in a Land Where Money Ain’t God”

Whether you blame the Supreme Court’s Citizens United tragedy, social media, late-stage capitalism, all of the above, I encourage you to listen to this song about wealth’s stranglehold on America by my dear friend Carl Karush, one of the wonderful characters and creators in our Downeast Maine musical community. We went into a friend’s recording studio yesterday and he laid down an updated version of his song “I Want to Live in a Land Where Money Ain’t God.”

Karush and I were eager to get this tune out in time for today’s No Kings rallies focused on getting out the vote. You can connect with him on Facebook.

Let me know what you think. (On YouTube here as well)

Here’s a snippet:

Here are the lyrics:

Well I want it for you and I want it for me I want to live in a land, can’t you see Where money ain’t God Now the powers that be they have the people confused Who hardly have a clue how they are being used While going to work, raising kids, Getting educated, simply trying to live But the wealth flows to the top And that’s where it stops Greed is the rule, and the law’s being used So mighty few win, and many folks lose When this country was new people praised being free Working fishing and farming and light industry But they had killed the people who were here before And down south made slaves of millions more Then the corporations came around Turned the whole thing upside down Now they’ve got all the money, they’ve got all the power They’re paying the politicians by the hour The way things work it’s a low down bitch Lotta folks poor so a few can be rich Folks who don’t have can’t seem to get People struggle like hell ‘cause of Wall Street’s bad bets Kids getting sick from what they put in food Wars getting started ‘bout where they get the crude They pay no attention to real human needs While the poisons collect in our babies’ bodies And mother nature’s getting pretty annoyed That she’s being raped, abused and destroyed. They poison the water, the land and the air, They do it here and they doin’ it over there, It won’t be long, it’s got to collapse We got to change our ways if we’re going to last There’s gonna come a time and it’s coming soon Might come at midnight might come at noon Might come at 1, or 2, or 3 It’s coming to you and it’s coming to What can we do What can we do What can we do What can we do We can grow good clean food We can make our own clean power Don’t have to concentrate the wealth We can invest in community health We can build a fair trade economy Where doin’ business honors everybody’s needs And live a high quality life We will live a high quality life We can live: Independent in community Independence and community Independence with community Will ake a high quality life Yes, we’ll live a high quality life. I want it for you and I want it for me I want to live in a land, can’t you see Where money ain’t God

You may recall my recording of Karush’s pre-election song Dump Trump.

And, from less tumultuous times, here’s his song about one of his past jobs up here — working in seaweed aquaculture for Maine Coast Sea Vegetables.

All my music posts are here.