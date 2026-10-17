A Song For These Times: “I Want to Live in a Land Where Money Ain’t God”

Whether you blame the Supreme Court’s Citizens United tragedy, social media, late-stage capitalism, all of the above, I encourage you to listen to this song about wealth’s stranglehold on America by my dear friend Carl Karush, one of the wonderful characters and creators in our Downeast Maine musical community. We went into a friend’s recording studio yesterday and he laid down an updated version of his song “I Want to Live in a Land Where Money Ain’t God.”
Karush and I were eager to get this tune out in time for today’s No Kings rallies focused on getting out the vote. You can connect with him on Facebook.
Let me know what you think. (On YouTube here as well)
Here’s a snippet:
Here are the lyrics:
Well I want it for you and I want it for me
I want to live in a land, can’t you see
Where money ain’t God
Now the powers that be they have the people confused
Who hardly have a clue how they are being used
While going to work, raising kids,
Getting educated, simply trying to live
But the wealth flows to the top
And that’s where it stops
Greed is the rule, and the law’s being used
So mighty few win, and many folks lose
When this country was new people praised being free
Working fishing and farming and light industry
But they had killed the people who were here before
And down south made slaves of millions more
Then the corporations came around
Turned the whole thing upside down
Now they’ve got all the money, they’ve got all the power
They’re paying the politicians by the hour
The way things work it’s a low down bitch
Lotta folks poor so a few can be rich
Folks who don’t have can’t seem to get
People struggle like hell ‘cause of Wall Street’s bad bets
Kids getting sick from what they put in food
Wars getting started ‘bout where they get the crude
They pay no attention to real human needs
While the poisons collect in our babies’ bodies
And mother nature’s getting pretty annoyed
That she’s being raped, abused and destroyed.
They poison the water, the land and the air,
They do it here and they doin’ it over there,
It won’t be long, it’s got to collapse
We got to change our ways if we’re going to last
There’s gonna come a time and it’s coming soon
Might come at midnight might come at noon
Might come at 1, or 2, or 3
It’s coming to you and it’s coming to
What can we do
What can we do
What can we do
What can we do
We can grow good clean food
We can make our own clean power
Don’t have to concentrate the wealth
We can invest in community health
We can build a fair trade economy
Where doin’ business honors everybody’s needs
And live a high quality life
We will live a high quality life
We can live:
Independent in community
Independence and community
Independence with community
Will ake a high quality life
Yes, we’ll live a high quality life.
I want it for you and I want it for me
I want to live in a land, can’t you see
Where money ain’t God
You may recall my recording of Karush’s pre-election song Dump Trump.
And, from less tumultuous times, here’s his song about one of his past jobs up here — working in seaweed aquaculture for Maine Coast Sea Vegetables.
Please subscribe if you don’t, and, if you can afford it, consider becoming a financial supporter.