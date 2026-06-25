Sustain What

Sustain What

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Rob Verchick's avatar
Rob Verchick
5h

This is required reading for anyone thinking about carbon capture tech. For non-experts, it is hard to find reliable unbiased science on this issue. (I know. I served on a Louisiana task force in exploring this issue.) Surveys show the more people learn about technology near their communities, the more they don't like it. They are right to be skeptical given these escapades.

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