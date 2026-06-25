I encourage you to read the important new two-part Carbon Captured series (with more coming) by a talented deep-digging team from Drilled (one of my favorite climate-accountability news projects) and ProPublica — an unequaled investigative newsroom that has made climate change a priority since 2016. (Full disclosure: I became their senior climate reporter late that year and left a year later after we mutually agreed we had different ways of approaching this bundle of tough, urgent issues.)

The focus is how industry funding and influence helped produce a 2004 Science Magazine paper and running line of subsequent analysis by the biologist Stephen Pacala and engineer Robert Socolow of Princeton that endeavored to identify discrete areas of action - wedges - that could avoid billions of tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. One wedge was capturing carbon. I wrote about all of this extensively back then, as you’ll see below.

I’m on the run today here in Maine, recording the final version of “When Chimes Ring Foul,” my song on the dangers of commercial fishing, and helping a Turkish-American friend fix up his house. So this is just a quick conversation starter.

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Here’s the reporters’ summary of their key points:

Conflicted Funds: BP sponsored an elite Princeton research center to address the climate problem without getting off fossil fuels, handpicking scientists aligned with their interests. [Andy: This is not a remotely new issue; see below.] A Paradigm-Setting Paper: Princeton scientists who wrote a climate paper criticized as making solutions seem “easy” coordinated with the oil company’s executives and showed them multiple drafts. Oversold Solutions: Researchers depicted technology to capture carbon and store it underground as being proven and in use at industrial scale, a characterization that stretched the facts. [Andy: carbon capture has been oversold for decades, as I’ve written over and over and over; worth noting that the other “wedges” in this paper could have been described as oversold as well; also see below.]

The coordination in the writing with industry executives focused on the wedges as a “brand” is the most significant issue to my eye, on first quick read. See more below. The team obtained, among other things, this correspondence between Chris J. Motterhead of BP and paper author Robert Socolow of Princeton (the email tops a long draft:

The climate-focused paleoecologist Jacquelyn Gill of the University of Maine directed my attention to the new investigative package on Facebook, saying this:

This new investigative work by ProPublica and Drilled sheds light on how the fossil fuel industry has put its thumb on the scales of climate solutions research by partnering with elite institutions. What kills me is that I expect this from BP. I expect better from my colleagues. Collusion just undermines trust and makes it harder for all of us to do our jobs. I felt so many emotions reading this, as a fellow ecologist who works on forests, a climate advocate, and a faculty member at an institution that will never have a fraction of the resources of a place like Princeton. I don’t enjoy having to wonder how much of a colleague’s work on forest carbon sinks was shaped in some way by BP money. I don’t enjoy even having to ask that question. Because even if the answer is “none,” it’s going to be a question I carry every time a read a paper or decide whether to cite it. While there can be useful partnerships between academic science and industry, this is also why I’m so vocal about protecting public science funding and have been dismayed by NSF’s shift to funneling money to industry needs. Independence from special interests is a cornerstone of trust. Also, from Epstein donations to corporate sponsors, it’s also deeply sad to see so many scientists at elite institutions who are happy to court prestige through proximity to power. But that’s a thread for another day.

I posted these thoughts as a reply:

Wow this takes me back. Excellent reporting by a fine team with much to answer for on the part of researchers and industry, as Michael Oppenheimer of Princeton says in the story. Some lines were crossed that recall similar issues in drug research (also discussed in the article). But the gotcha framing is a tough match for many of the complexities here. (ProPublica‘s stock in trade is the exposé; keep in mind I worked there for a year.) A couple of things to note as I dive into the reporting amid other work (see replies for sources): 1. Big environmental groups and many campaigners were pushing wedges as much as industry - to counter Bush-era messaging and excite people. In 2007, our mutual friend Bill McKibben called the 2004 Socolow Pacala wedges “one of the best assessments of the possibilities” for stopping warming. (Source: National Geographic) 2. I was doing reporting critiquing the “quick fix” framing. Notably I was in agreement on some of this with Joe Romm, then at Climate Progress, on the “political impossibility” these actions could be carried out. (Sources: My “wishful wedges” post; some of Joe Romm’s coverage) 3. The physicist Marty Hoffert (in the article), who co-wrote the 2013 wedges critique with Ken Caldeira and Steve Davis, once worked for Exxon (famously now). Should his work be similarly thrown under the bus? It gets complicated. (Source: The Guardian) 4. It’s vital for universities, including their student bodies, to dig in on where industry funding does and doesn’t make sense. Stanford students have engaged deeply on this and I had a useful conversation with them recently: When Carbon Cash Comes to Campus Andy Revkin · November 13, 2023 UPDATED 📺 I hope you’ll watch this inspiring Sustain What conversation I just had with four current and former Stanford graduate students focused on climate change and energy and trying to change that university’s practices seeking and spending tens of millions of dollars flowing from the fossil fuel industry. Read full story 5. I’ll try to round up some of the folks here for a Sustain What conversation. I’ve known Rob Socolow for decades and he was recently on my show to discuss the 50-hour climate and weather science marathon livestream he participated in with so many others. Thanks for posting on this Jacquelyn. Vital questions to address.

Let me know what you think and post comments and links to relevant information. Here’s my recent conversation with Rob and other scientists pressing for sustained federal funding for climate and weather research:

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