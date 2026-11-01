I spent some time Saturday here in Downeast Maine making phone calls for our preferred candidate for the House, Matt Dunlap. Then came a batch of autumn chores and preparations before we make a road trip back to the Hudson Valley ahead of my November 7 “Singing Journalist” show at the 1833 riverside Chapel Restoration in Cold Spring where my wife and I were married in October 1996, 30 years ago.

If you are in or around the area next weekend, there’s still room (tickets and info), and all proceeds go to sustain this historic structure, built for the Irish Catholic workers employed a short walk away at the West Point Foundry — best known as the source of Parrott guns that helped the North preveail in the Civil War.

That foundry, which at its peak employed 1,400 workers, has now largely returned to nature and is an open-air musuem that my wife and I visited with our dogs almost daily when we lived nearby.

It’d be great if some New York-area readers might come. I’d love to meet you, just as I was able to do with Dot Earth readers who self-organized a trip to The New York Times back in 2008.

In the musical event, I’ll be singing songs from across my decades of music making and talking a bit about the interrelationships of journalism and songwriting, as we’ve explored on Sustain What a bit:

More green hues

Speaking of greenery, I was captivated by the luminous milky jade breaking wave captured by Jessica Groenendijk and posted on Substack.

I replied this way: