By several measures the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, whose habitat extends up and down North America’s busy and dangerous east coast, has had one of its most hopeful years in decades — with at least 24 calves known to have been born and *only* two documented deaths.

But in this species’ long, stutterstep climb away from near extinction, single years can distort the picture. Experts at the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium annual meeting in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which wrapped up Tuesday night, made it clear that deep peril persists.

Fishing gear continues to be a threat, both in Canadian and American waters:

“The population is not yet on a clear path to recovery and is incredibly vulnerable to entanglements and vessel strikes, threats we know how to reduce,” Heather Pettis, who chairs the consortium and leads right whale research at the New England Aquarium, said in a news release Monday, adding: “Recovery for this species depends on sustained protective actions in both the U.S. and Canada,”

Fast-moving boats large and small and the mazework of rope gear used in lobster and crab fisheries present an enduring challenge. The species remains in what NOAA calls an “unusual mortality event” that began in 2017.

To get a fresh overview, I had a pop-up Sustain What conversation on Tuesday with Pettis. Watch or listen above and share this post or the streams on YouTube, X/Twitter and LinkedIn.

Pettis explained that even with the most births in a calving season since 2009, the overall condition of the population has resulted in stalled growth. When a species’ total population is under 400 and the number of reproductive females is about 70, every death is momentous. Here’s a critical point from Pettis:

In the United States, the right whale has become entangled in the politics of environmental regulation. Maine’s departing Democratic congressman Jared Golden co-authored legislation that passed the House and, if it gets the nod in the Senate, would delay a long-planned, and long-stalled set of rules for whale protection until 2035. (It’s worth noting they were stalled under President Biden, as well.) Listen to Pettis here:

In our conversation, Pettis noted that technological innovations can make a difference, both in helping keep whales and ships at a safe distance from each other and, eventually, in shellfish fisheries like lobster and crab, moving to trap systems without rope. But that work remains in early stages. A follow-on meeting of a “Ropeless Consortium” focused on advancing ways to sustain thriving sea-bottom fisheries without endangering whales begins Wednesday in Halifax.

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