Sustain What

Sustain What

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Will Howard's avatar
Will Howard
4h

I agree with all the points in this piece. But there's another trend the discussion doesn't seem to cover: rapid urbanization in developing economies. (Yes I know "developed/developing" is a term Andy has criticized, but I can't think of another at the moment). The image of a remote village that previously had little or no electricity and is now powered by solar panels/wind turbines/batteries is appealing, but it's incomplete. Whatever the energy mix, it has to be fit-for-purpose for dense urban settlements (a.k.a. "cities") because that's where people are moving.

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