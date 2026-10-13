Darren Samuelsohn, a talented longtime Beltway journalist, has been exploring the joys and perils of journalism on Substack through his Love, Journalism conversations. In the climate arena, he’s interviewed David Roberts on climate, energy and his shift from blogging to podcasting:

He talked with Roger Pielke Jr. on what it’s like to be an ignored source of journalists because his peer-reviewed insights on climate change clash with the standard green narrative:

And now he’s talked with me. I hope you’ll listen to the full conversation when you have a chance:

Andy Revkin on source patience, the climate summits, and a first for love, journalism: a song performed on the show

We focused in part on my New York Times reporting investigating misbehavior in the George W. Bush White House — paticularly the story on an oil lobbyist editing climate reports, which led to a neat Ann Telnaes political cartoon:

In reviewing my journalism journey, the episode builds on my foundational Sustain What essay on how I balance passion and detachment in my approach to climate and other sustainability coverage:

Here’s a section where I gripe about what I see as a deeply problematic bias in the high-profile cilmate change community (including more than a few journalists) — folks who would happily define themselves using David Roberts’ old “climate hawk” descriptor. As I tell Darren:

They’re really carbon hawks. They’re not climate hawks. They’re mitigation hawks, meaning slow climate change by cutting carbon dioxide. That whole community, that’s their focus. If they were really climate hawks, they would be equally focused on reducing vulnerability, cutting emissions and cutting vulnerability. That’s a climate hawk.

I’d happily dive in deeper on this assertion with anyone. Weigh in. Share. Subscribe.

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Darren also asked me how I practiced journalism and songwriting at the same time, including my collaborations with Pete Seeger — a quirky reality that I discuss in my “singing journalist” events. I closed things out with my song Good News from 2044.

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