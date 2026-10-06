In the latest podcast from Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Bill McKibben aimed at Election 2026, Jamie Henn, McKibben’s longtime partner and onetime Middlebury student, had this to say about climate-outreach tactics:

Jamie’s Hot Take 🥵🌎 My advice to anybody interested in communications is don’t memorize fancy talking points. You’ll come across as stiff and awkward, and they’re probably the wrong ones for the audience you’re trying to reach. Just go listen. Try and hear what they care about, connect it back to what you care about, and find some common ground. Sometimes we do a lot of communications trainings. I worry it makes people think that they have to be trained. But the best way to practice is going out and do it. So forget the talking points, just start talking to your neighbors about climate change.

Absolutely YES, particularly starting with a lot of this 👂and very little of this 🗣️ !!

My dear departed friend and mentor Pete Seeger understood this even when singing:

No single piece of media illuminates the possibilities in a listen-first strategy than John Sutter’s 2015 CNN report from the most skeptical county in America on global warming — deep in Oklahoma’s oil patch. There he interviewed a batch of folks, including a fundamentalist oil man who thinks God created the world 6,000 years ago and controls the environment but was covering his roof in solar panels. Watch the tail end of this 30-second clip and ponder how much overlap you might have with his solar-energy views:

Watch the full John Sutter CNN report from a bastion of climate skepticism, Woodward County, Okla., to get the idea; read more here.

I’ve been among those pushing this approach for more than a decade, and particularly in my long 2016 essaay on behavioral science and climate beliefs and actions:

[T]he more time I’ve spent focusing on that sobering behavioral research, the more I’m realizing that it points to distinct opportunities to make progress on climate-smart energy steps and policies that can create more resilient communities. Paradoxically, though, in some instances this would require something odd: not talking about global warming at all. Most powerfully, a recent nationwide analysis by researchers at Yale and Utah State University found that although asking questions about global warming reveals muted passions on both ends of America’s deeply polarized political map, asking different questions can mute the differences. For example, both red and blue voters strongly supported investing in more research on renewable energy sources and regulating carbon dioxide as a power plant pollutant.

Much more is here: