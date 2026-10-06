Sustain What

Sustain What

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Reiner Kuhr's avatar
Reiner Kuhr
Oct 6

Anyone that labels someone that disagrees as a “skeptic” has no credibility, and is demonstrating intellectual bankruptcy.

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